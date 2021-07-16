Darío Benedetto ‘recommended Florian Thauvin to get to Liga MX

Florian Thauvin, Tigres’ luxury reinforcement, told the Liga MX cameras that Darío Benedetto, a former Club América and Xolos de Tijuana player, helped convince him to sign with the feline team for the 2021 season.

“Darío Benedetto told me that I come to a league where there are great teams, he played for America; he told me it’s a great championship and it’s different from the French. For the moment I need to see him to learn.” Said the French midfielder.

In addition, Thauvin revealed that he did not know about Liga MX before Gignac arrived at the Monterrey club but when he saw him, he knew he wanted to play for the team.

“I discovered the Tigres through Gignac. I saw many videos and a report from him. I loved the shirt. In the stadium, the fans live the games with a lot of passion. I see that Gignac is very happy here. And for me being happy is what most important in life. ”Thauvin said.

