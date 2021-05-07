Darío Benedetto, former Club América, refuses to reinforce Brazil’s ‘giant’

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, the former Club América striker Darius Benedetto, would have rejected in a categorical way from Sao Paulo of Brazil for the next season.

The current Olympique Marseille striker does not want to play in Brazil with Sao Paulo because he wants to continue playing in European soccer.

In addition, his weight would be practically impossible to assume and pay for Sao Paulo, since Marseille would lose a fortune for the ‘Pipa’ Benedetto who has scored goals wherever he has played.

“It is true that Sao Paulo polled @PipaBenedetto. As true as that the forward’s intention is to stay in Europe and that his pass is priceless. ”, Revealed Merlo on Twitter.

Darío Benedetto this season with Olympique de Marseille has scored six goals in all competitions plus three assists in all competitions.

