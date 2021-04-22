Darío Benedetto could return to Boca Juniors

04/22/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Darío Benedetto is not going through a good time at Olympique de Marseille. The Argentine forward seems to have lost his scoring nose, and the arrival of Arkadiusz Milik has greatly reduced his presence in the eleven. These two factors have led to rumors about his future, and various French media consider that Sampaoli will not have him for next season.

During this season, it seems that Benedetto has wet gunpowder. The Argentine forward has played 37 games in all competitions, but has barely seen the door on 5 occasions. This problem with the goal led Marseille to make the decision to go to the winter market to sign Milik, who in just 11 games has already equaled his teammate’s records.

The complicated situation of the Argentine striker has fueled rumors about a possible change of scenery. Rumors increased due to an interview granted by Benedetto himself to ‘La Jugada’. “The desire to return to Boca is still there. I came with my family to France but we promised to return one day. Currently, I am happy in Marseille, I am fulfilling my dream of playing in Europe and I am enjoying it a lot. “

Benedetto lived his most prolific stage in the historic Argentine club. Defending the colors of Boca, the forward scored 39 goals in 68 games, and wants to expand his records in the future. “Returning to Boca does not correspond to me, but to the board of directors. But as I have said on several occasions, I am sure that I will return to Boca, either as a player or as a fan.& rdquor ;.