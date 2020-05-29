River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Matthias Hangst / .
December 9, 2018 will be forever marked in the career of Darío Benedetto. He was the protagonist of the final against River at the Santiago Bernabéu and will remain as one of the players who lost one of the most important games in the history of the club.
Although he scored 1-0, his goal was remembered for the language that Gonzalo Montiel took out (and then he received many ridicules considering the final result). In the second half he had to ask for the change due to an inconvenience and he could not be the hero as he imagined.
Now, far from Xeneize, he continues to choose Chicanas to refer to that game. “The Madrid thing was not a stain, it is something else. Everybody knows. Mouth he never died because he is the only great one who never descended. He will never die. It is the greatest there is ”, he declared and rekindled the controversy.
Benedetto sought to make the final less important by talking about the descent of River. What is the reality? That they are two completely separate songs and nothing takes away the importance of that ending. Poco had to see the striker in which the Millionaire lost the category, but he was part of the squad that lost the final.
Never in history has a Copa Libertadores final been played between Boca and River and that is why that December 9 will be eternal. Benedetto will also be in the history books, but on the side of defeat.
You can continue declaring and trying to annoy River fans, but the only thing that generates in the Millionaire fans is a smile thinking about that unforgettable day. Someone should recommend that you call silence and stop justifying that match – probably the worst loss in your entire sports career.