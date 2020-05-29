River Plate v Boca Juniors – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2018 | Matthias Hangst / .

#Mouth | Darío Benedetto: “Boca will never die; stain is something else”.

El Pipa recalled the 2018 Copa Libertadores final in which River became champion and said that “it did not kill us.” In addition, he assured that he would like to return to the Xeneize. pic.twitter.com/mEwWImrZTN

– Diego Molina ?? (@DiegolMolinaa) May 26, 2020