Darien Núñez makes his debut for the Dodgers and despite a baptism of fire, he looks fit for the position

Finally, the Cuban who had the best chance of doing it this season for the Dodgers. Darien Nunez has come a long way to MLB, but right now all the past is history.

He performed in his first appearance on the MLB 37 pitches. 51% of them (19) were works of art. At this launch the rivals were to try to connect 13 times, 5 times the wood went without the ball, connecting 5 fouls and putting 3 balls in play. Of the valid hits, the fastest exit velocity was 79.2 mph.

His fastball moved from 97 mph to 90 mph, making him a very difficult pitcher to guess.

Eduardo Escobar hit the only solid hit, home run, well attached to the foul zone in right field. Still, it may be the slowest homer of the season because he came off the pitch at just 92 mph.

In short, in two full innings of work he faced 8 batters, struck out 3, 1 fly to short of Mookie’s outfield, two grounded out to infield, one for Justin Turner’s error, and as always, after the error. , a home run hit that had little to blow the wall.

Something showed Darien Nunez and soon we will know if it satisfied the interest of the manager of Dodgers.