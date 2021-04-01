Darias, to the CC AA that are not inoculating at Easter: “Before they said there were no vaccines: there are vaccines”

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that on Monday a shipment of 1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will arrive, to which must be added 1 million more from AstraZeneca that Health collects this Thursday and will distribute at dawn among the communities so they can vaccinate these holidays.

With the latest remittances, Health guarantees that the communities have doses to continue vaccinating this Easter: “Before they said they couldn’t vaccinate because there were no vaccines: there are vaccines. And so with a significant increase every week that passes, “said Darias.

The minister has done an “appeal from the Government of Spain to the communities that are not vaccinating” at Easter so that they do so and not stop vaccination. He has also thanked the efforts of those who are vaccinating this holiday season.

Darias has stated that the objective is that “the vaccine beats the virus in time” and he stressed that “each day that passes is a milestone compared to the previous one in the administration of vaccines, today a new record.” In this way, it has ensured that the objective of having vaccinated 33 million Spaniards throughout the summer will be fulfilled. “ANDhe goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Spaniards in summer is within reach, “he said.

“There are a significant number of vaccines “, stressed the minister, who added that each week the number of doses available will increase. “It is an important day, it is an important escalation in the arrival of vaccines,” the minister stressed.

Response to some CC AA

This insistence that “there are vaccines” of the head of Health is due to the statements of some communities such as that of Madrid. The Madrid Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, assured that if Madrid does not vaccinate those over 80 years of age during Holy Week it is because “there are no vaccines”.

Health centers will be closed in the region during public holidays, but vaccination is being carried out in the Wanda Metropolitano and the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal. A circumstance that has once again provoked a political controversy due to criticism from the opposition.

Aragon, meanwhile, has ensured that it will not vaccinate on Thursday and Friday. The decision says that it is not due to lack of staff, but a shortage of doses. The Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, who has ruled out immunization during the holidays of Holy Thursday and Good Friday because “there would not be enough material. “