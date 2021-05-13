Darias reminds Andalusia that nightlife must close at 1 am … and insists on preventing smoking in the street without distance

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, reminded the autonomous communities this Wednesday that coordinated actions are mandatory, so she insisted that the maximum night time is one in the morning, according to the agreement reached in August last year.

This was stated at a press conference after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (Cisns), the first after the end of the state of alarm and in which the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, also participated in the Moncloa Palace.

The head of Health reported that in the Cisns he reminded the health advisers of the declaration of coordinated actions that are in force and that are mandatory, especially the regulations of August 14, 2020 in relation to nightlife.

In this regard, he insisted that “then a nightlife maximum opening time of one in the morning. Therefore, those autonomous communities that have adopted measures that are contrary and that do not comply with this rule must necessarily comply with it because it is mandatory “.

Andalusia reopened nightclubs until 2 in the morning

The Andalusian Government established a three-phase de-escalation plan to be applied with the fall of the state of alarm depending on the health situation.

Among the measures adopted, is the Reopening of pubs and discos until 2.00 in the morning; an hour that Darias has been in charge of remembering that it is not allowed, since the limit since last summer is 1 in the morning.

In this regard, Darias has considered that it would be a “paradox” for communities to invite citizens to comply with the rules “and then it is the autonomous governments themselves who fail to comply with them.”

Claim that they do not allow smoking in the street

The Minister of Health wanted to recall the rule that was also agreed in August 2020 to ban smoking on the street when two meters of interpersonal distance cannot be guaranteed. Thus, it reiterates the need for communities and municipalities to apply and monitor this prohibition strictly.

This was one of the eleven averages agreed last summer by Health with the consensus of all the communities, along with three recommendations and a reminder.

These measures affect seven scopes: nightlife, hospitality, social health centers, mass events, specific screenings and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Second dose

On the other hand, Darias also announced that next week the Public Health Commission will make the most appropriate decision regarding the second dose of AstraZeneca in those under 60 years of age who received the first dose of this vaccine.

Carolina Darias also reported that in the Cisns it was decided to start all the preparations for a ordinary and face-to-face call for this Interterritorial Council. To do this, “we will convene on May 28 the meeting of the permanent commission and advisory committee; on June 8, the meeting of the advisory committee; on June 16, the meeting of the delegated commission; and on June 30 the ordinary and face-to-face plenary session of this council “.

Regarding the epidemiological evolution, the cumulative incidence in 14 days stands at 173 cases per 100,000 inhabitants with a fall of seven points. All the autonomous communities decrease their rate except the Canary Islands.

Darias remarked that “the evolution is favorable although the speed of descent is different between the regions.” In this regard, the minister called for caution in the face of the images from last weekend. “Some images that overwhelmed me because I thought of health professionals who leave their skin to protect us. You could not go completely to nothing. It is true that the state of alarm has ended, but the pandemic has not ended and protection measures must not be abandoned “.