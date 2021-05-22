Darias is vaccinated in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has been vaccinated in the day this Saturday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and has highlighted the work carried out by health professionals so that the vaccination campaign continues to advance.

“I just received the Covid-19 vaccine and I want thank those who have made it possible, especially to all health professionals of the National Health System, “he stated in a video posted on his official Twitter profile.

Darias, who went this Saturday morning to the vaccination point of the Canarias Fairgrounds (Infecar), in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, also wanted to highlight the work of the Canary Islands Health Service.

Precisely, during a visit that she made early this Saturday to the Yrichen Canarian Foundation facilities in the town of Telde, the minister emphasized that “vaccination goes like a shot in Spain”.

He recalled here that there are already more than 16 million people that they have received at least one dose, so one in three Spaniards already has a dose, to highlight that about 8 million people they have already made the complete pattern of vaccination.