Darias announces that Spain will receive 5.5 million doses of Janssen vaccine in the second quarter

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced this Sunday that Spain will receive 5.5 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine in the second quarter, of which 300,000 will be received from the second half of April1.3 million in May and 3.9 million in June.

In an interview in La Sexta, the minister also pointed out that the goal of 70% of the vaccinated population “is within reach” and he has pointed out that Spain is going to “climb a lot” as of April in the number of vaccines that will be received.

Thus, Darias recalled that the epidemiological situation is in “a valley area” with data in “ascent” in nine communities that “already worry”, as they are the one of the accumulated incidence to seven days. “It is up to us that we do not go to the fourth wave,” said the minister.