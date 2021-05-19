Darias agrees that those under 60 already vaccinated with one dose choose between AstraZeneca and Pfizer for the second

People under 60 years who have already received a dose of AstraZeneca may choose finally what brand do you want to receive your second dose: yes from Pfizer as agreed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, or AstraZeneca, since they will also be given this possibility, provided they sign a informed consent.

The possibility that a second dose of AstraZeneca could be received voluntarily was not decided by the Public Health Commission, which this Tuesday approved combine these two vaccines for essential workers who have already received a dose of the Oxford vaccine. The final decision has come this Wednesday, in the Interterritorial Council, which has given the green light for those who do not want to take the second dose of Pfizer AstraZeneca is inoculated, signing an informed consent, the terms of which must be proposed shortly by the Bioethics Committee.

“The possibility was raised that those people who, for reasons they deem appropriate they did not decide to wear Pfizer, given the extraordinary circumstances, they should wear AstraZéneca with informed consent, “he explained Carolina Darias. The Minister of Health who has remained in favor of the fragile agreement that the Public Health Commission reached on Tuesday, which consisted of the second dose for those under 60 years of age with a dose of AstraZeneca not from this same brand, but from Pfizer .

In fact, Darias wanted to make it clear that it is not the case that the around two million that make up the group of people under 60 years of age already vaccinated with a dose of AstraZeneca choose: “It is not a matter of choice. The Commission’s decision [de Salud Pública] it is to puncture Pfizer, and AstraZeneca would be punctured in people who do not want it. “However, and in practice, people in this group will be able to freely choose one or another vaccine.

As already happened this Tuesday, Darias has not set a date from which time those under 60 years of age with one dose of AstraZeneca will begin to receive the second, but has indicated that The interval – already extended – of 16 weeks between the first and the second dose will not be extended. In the latest update of the vaccination strategy, May 31 was set as the deadline to start laying the second vaccines.

The possibility of not mixing vaccines and continuing with AstraZeneca is the concession that Darias has ended up making to the autonomous communities, which have been especially critical with the Ministry for how it has managed the suspension of vaccination of those under 60 years of age with AstraZeneca from the few but serious cases of thrombi that were especially associated with the younger population.

At the press conference, Darias avoided explaining why from the beginning she defended giving Pfizer as a second dose, but she did admit that “It is one of the most difficult decisions” that have had to be addressed, and added that the combination of vaccines “is a good decision”: “We can guarantee safety and the decision that the Public Health Commission endorsed yesterday,” he emphasized.

However, there are many communities -although not the majority- that do not think this way and that since last month they have been claiming return vaccination of those under 60 years of age with another dose of AstraZeneca. Some of them proposed doing it, at least, to people between 40 and 60 years old, as on two occasions the experts of the Presentation of Vaccines, those whom Darias has ignored for the first time.

Already in April, regional governments of all political signs unsuccessfully refused to extend the interval between the two doses, to give time to have the clinical trial that this Tuesday endorsed that putting Pfizer is safe and effective. Instead, the communities advocated giving the second dose of AstraZeneca.

This Tuesday, until seven autonomies opposed to Health’s proposal to inject Pfizer to those under 60 who have a first dose of AstraZeneca. Some of them –Madrid, Andalusia, Castilla y León and Murcia- have raised this question this Wednesday tol Interterritorial Council, from which the decision has come that those who wish to inject a second dose of AstraZeneca instead of Pfizer, something that was not originally scheduled to close yet.

The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, he has been one of those who has called for it most vehemently during the Council. It has also requested that the Ministry convey to the communities “in writing” the “technical reason for your position“That the second dose is from Pfizer, even against the criteria of the Vaccine Report.

For his part, the Murcian counselor, Juan José Pedreño, has manifested the “lack of judgment and clarity” by the Ministry of Health, which has said it has led to “uncertainty and confusion” about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccination of minors

On the other hand, and asked if it has been raised the vaccination of minors between 12 and 16 years of age before the next year begins, Minister Darias has responded that first we will have to know the decision of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the request made by Pfizer in this regard. The pharmacist has presented data from a clinical study involving adolescents and the agency is evaluating that information.

If the EMA gives its approval, the matter would be addressed in the Interterritorial Health Council to determine if that population group is included in the vaccination strategy. If so, it could be possible for the kids to start classes having received the serum. “We welcome that possibility with open arms. It would be a very important advance ”, added the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá.