Within the comings and goings of a professional career on the tennis circuit, no player is spared from hitting rock bottom at some point. Most fans will think that this decline comes when victories are missing, when you do not add points, when you leave the ranking. Error. Often times, the hole opens just at the sweetest moment. For Daria Kasatkina, the ghosts arrived precisely months after stepping on the top10 with only 21 years old. In a personal text prepared on the blog Behind the racquet, the Russian opens her memory box to highlight what that stage meant and how she managed to compose herself.

– The toll of reaching the elite

“I finished the 2018 season in the top10. The beginning of 2019 was very hard because everyone had high expectations of me. Meanwhile, I broke up with my coach and most of my team. I had no one to train with, so I couldn’t prepare well for games. I was alone, traveling to tournaments solely with my brother. I was very lost. I wanted to take a break, but I was required to play the Premier Mandatory due to my ranking. If you don’t play them, they make you pay very expensive fines, so I kept playing but nothing improved. ”

– The problems begin

“Tennis is one of the most complicated sports because you are alone. Our season is longer than that of any other sport, apart from the fact that we are not financially insured. If you don’t play tournaments, you don’t earn money. If you don’t play well in big tournaments, you are forced to play many more minor tournaments. At some point, relapse comes. Most professionals reach that point where they are no longer capable of giving more. ”

– Quitting tennis became an option

“I was wondering if I really wanted to quit. So I thought, ‘If I quit now, what am I going to do?’ All those doubts in your head make you go crazy, you still love what you do but you are continually overwhelmed. I knew that if I left it, my mind would also change and then it would be very difficult to resume my game. That thought broke me inside. I decided to work with a psychologist and it was a great experience. At first it is hard to accept that you need help, but then you discover how important it is to have someone close to listen to you, to advise you every day. Finding that kind of support is key in tennis. ”

– A new beginning

“Since then I have rebuilt my equipment. I currently work with Carlos Martínez, who is like my brother as well as my coach. I keep seeing the psychologist, these people are the wall that has lifted everything, what sustains me now. It means a lot to have something like that in a world like tennis, where you are always alone and you need a complete team behind to survive. That is the most important”.