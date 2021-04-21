Daredevil showrunner said replacing Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin would be impossible

Since the Marvel shows that Netflix made were canceled, more than one fan has wondered if we will see the actors play their characters in the MCU again. In the Marvel calendar there is no movie or series starring any of them. If the studio wanted to, it could include someone in any future project. There is a possibility that they are already planning it in the future.

Two of the characters that fans would like to see soon in the MCU are Daredevil and Kingpin. We saw the latter recently in the movie Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. The reality is that he is a character so closely linked to New York and his friendly spider neighbor that it would be logical to see him in a future movie about this character. The problem is that that would imply that Marvel will loan the rights to Sony and that could perhaps be a bit complicated.

Recently a fan of Kingpin and Vincent D’Onofrio took to Twitter to request that Marvel revive the Netflix version of the character in a television series:

I really need to see Vincent D’Onofrio back as Wilson Fisk on my TV screen. He deserves more than 39 hours of television to show his incredible talent. Kevin Feige, Marvel, Hulu make that happen ASAP. Don’t cast another actor. Thank you.

I really need to see @vincentdonofrio back as Wilson Fisk on my television screen. He deserves a lot more than 39 hours of television to showcase his incredible talent. @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios @hulu please make it happen ASAP, do not recast Kingpin. Thank you. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/vXjAhyYtTv – TJ Garvey (@ TGarv24) April 19, 2021

Seeing this tweet, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight commented that it would be impossible to replace the actor who played Wilson Fisk for three seasons on Daredevil – 93%:

Replacing Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk would be like trying to replace Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark or Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Impossible!

Recasting @vincentdonofrio as Wilson Fisk would be like trying to recast @RobertDowneyJr as Tony Stark or @ChrisEvans as Steve Rogers. Impossible! https://t.co/Mrv6A8KtPj – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) April 20, 2021

The actor himself agreed with the fan’s post:

I agree.

I agree. – Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 20, 2021

Remember that the actor has been very vocal about his desire to reprise the iconic villain of Spider-Man and Daredevil. He has said it on more than one occasion. For example, last year Screen Rant published an article in which it was said that the return of the actor would be a mistake within the narrative arc of the character. D’Onofrio He did not hesitate to reply to this in a tweet:

You underestimate Marvel’s Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by what he feels inside. Screen Rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen.

You underestimate @marvel ‘s Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life. Screen rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen. https://t.co/bKZR0CKfP5 – Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2020

Many fans saw this comment from the actor, especially the last part, as an unmistakable sign of his imminent return to the MCU. The reality is that Marvel has not said anything about it and with how hermetic they are, we might not know until it is a surprise cameo in some chapter of their Disney Plus programs.

What is a certainty, I reiterate, is that the actor is more than willing to return to play Fisk. This is what he said last year in an interview for ComicBook:

I feel very close to the character. I have to say, I feel that the character is mine and it is only because I have played him in those three seasons and I was so close to him. I feel so close to the character just out of nostalgia and because I feel connected to him through my performance. So you can say that any offer to reinterpret it would be [genial]. I would definitely take a good look at it. [a la oferta]. I think there is still more to do with him, but you never know with a company this intense

It’s true in the MCU anything can happen, but we still don’t know if this is one of them

