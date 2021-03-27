Daredevil screenwriter prepares new Transformers movie

It’s been a while since we saw a Transformer in the movies. The most recent effort to revive the saga’s craze was Bumblebee – 95% Travis Knight. The film was a success, but there were no details on possible sequels or spin-offs. At least, it hadn’t happened until now that a new project for the franchise that could have an emphasis on Latino representation has been announced.

According to Variety, Marco Ramirez, scriptwriter for Daredevil – 93% are working on a new script for Transformers. But that’s not all, director Angel Manuel Soto is also linked to directing the film. Paramount had been slow to announce what they would do with the war robot saga, but it seems that they have not completely abandoned their plans to continue the saga and we will soon see what is next for it.

At the moment, there are no further details. The only thing that seems to have been confirmed is that it will not be a sequel of those that were produced by Michael Bay, nor of Bumblebee. Everything indicates that it will be an original story. It is also unknown which character in the franchise will be the protagonist or in what period of the broad chronology of the animated series or the comics it will be set. No cast is yet in the pipeline for the film.

The history of Transformers in movies has a complicated history, to put it in a way. Since live-action installments began, with the first Transformers – 57%, they have carried a bad reputation for being produced and directed by Bay. Although this did not prevent them from being box office successes to the extent of continuing to release sequels and expand the franchise.

Bumblebee – 95%, which starred Hailee Steinfeld, put a twist on the saga. He moved away from the main conflict between both sides of the alien robots to focus on the friendship between that character and the human protagonist. Although that film was moderately successful, shortly after its release the chances of seeing more of the series now under Knight’s direction cooled.

Ramírez collaborated on the Marvel series for Netflix and was the showrunner of The Defenders – 74%. While Soto has been successful as a filmmaker on the American independent film circuit, we have not been able to see his work in Latin America. However, it seems that the director is having a great streak, because in addition to this project a few weeks ago it was confirmed that he is also working on a Blue Beetle movie for DC.

Where the endless war between the Autobots and Decepticons has continued has been on television. Last year the series Transformers: The War for Cybertron – Trilogy: The Siege – 100% premiered on Netflix, which follows the origin of the journey of these aliens through the universe prior to the destruction of Cybertron, their home planet. Since the new film is in the earliest stages of development, there is no filming start date, so until we know more we will have to settle for that show on the platform.

