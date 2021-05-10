Daredevil Comic Review, Issue 18

In the previous number we let Daredevil in full trial agreeing with the prosecution an agreement to reduce the sentence and force his friends to have to defend him in a trial where the hopes of going free were very few if not null.

Continuous reading (eye, they are coming Spoilers, in case you haven’t read this clip yet, skip this part) Daredevil is in a place that is familiar to him: jail, spending his days with his mask in a cell. One night he receives a very special visit: Elektra. This tries to convince him that spending a while will not make him forget the feeling of guilt. Elektra’s words fall on deaf ears, as our hero decides to be an example for the other heroes of the city. The visit matt Inside the jail he has left Elektra emotionally bad and decides to take a walk through the streets of Hell’s Kitchen to realize that he has a chance to mend his past and do things better.

We are facing a transition number, which leaves us in the final pages a radical change in a character (we do not reveal more) that makes the reader crave the next issue in a brilliant way, through a rhythm that starts slowly to leave the last page the hype for everything high.

Regarding characters, are 24 pages that revolve around the couple formed by Matt Y Elektra. On the one hand we have the protagonist, mired in regret and eager to serve his sentence to save his beloved territory again despite any sacrifice he has to make. The heaviest weight is carried ElektraIt is curious how to influence her new status as “murderer who does not kill” in addition to seeing how she takes a step forward when hearing the words of her partner in adventures and partner and takes the first steps for the one who it can be your road to redemption.

At the level of script, Zdarsky make a magnificent combination between flashbacks where we see the couple immersed in a romance or adventure, while we are in the cell in the middle of conversation, combining Matt’s tense and cold dialogue, while Elektra’s words are warm and full of hope. The rhythm it is constantIt is true that it starts from 0, but ends at 100 in the last pages, implying that the scriptwriter is preparing a very succulent plot and that it will catch the regular reader of this collection.

In the artistic section, we have Marco Checchetto back, because in the previous issue we had Mike Hawthorne. The repetitive change of cartoonist can get out of the story, but seeing Checchetto’s serious strokes are of a sublime finish, that it seems that you are watching a series. flashbacks are surprising at the character level, because you can clearly see the differences between the characters in the actuality and in the past, the looks of the characters with their old costumes, evokes nostalgia, accompanied by a muted color, key in the series, since it transmits an adult character to the series.

This series is getting bigger every timeDespite the fact that this number starts from scratch, it is also a good opportunity for new readers to join the collection, very mature and reminiscent of its homologous series on Netflix, great success this scriptwriter and this cartoonist who if they remain will put the Daredevil character back in its rightful place.

