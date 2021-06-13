Daredevil comic book review # 19, crossing with King in Black

This month The Fearless Man meets the King in Black event. It is true that we have seen Daredevil participating in other events, such as the war of the kingdoms, being a main character within the extensive choral cast of superheroes at that event, but seeing him at an event of this magnitude has made us a bit difficult to assimilate, because in the aforementioned event, Matt Murdock was gifted with a special weapon for the occasion, here we can see him at a serious disadvantage. But let’s start at the beginning …

In the previous issue we leave Daredevil in prison After his trial in which he manages to agree with the prosecution a two-year sentence. After a visit to his cell by Elektra, who comes with the intention of freeing him from jail, not only does he find the refusal of our protagonist, but also opens his eyes to be a better person and (SPOILER: select the text to see it) decides to become a new Daredevil (END SPOILER). Continuous reading (eye, they are coming Spoilers, in case you haven’t read this clip yet, skip this part) Daredevil’s situation is unstable in the prison, the other inmates are uncomfortable with his presence, but all this changes when trying to sleep he detects the presence of strange beings that have just entered in jail: symbiotes. On the other hand we have Elektra In his new role as the new Daredevil, he witnesses how Knull begins his siege on Hell’s Kitchen, with the presence of a Symbiote Dragon and numerous hordes of aliens terrorizing the citizens.

Staple starts with great rhythm, despite the fact that we find a pure and simple transition number, since the rhythm is interrupted when the symbiotes appear, where Zdarsky takes a break with the main plot of the series and plays with the symbiotes inside the jail to finish with the protagonist trying to save the day … and falling into the typical situation That is assumed from the moment you see the symbiotes enter the scene (we are not going to reveal anything, but I think it falls under its own weight). Regarding characters, the reading takes place between the couple: Matt and Elektra. An action very well carried out by the scriptwriter is that they come to resemble each other so much that we can read the same character inside the prison and an extension of him outside this, a great feat by Zdarsky. The entire staple is well segmented into these two characters, except for a fleeting appearance of Kingpin, providing him with the great position of power that he currently possesses as mayor and at the same time the great exposure to symbiotes to which he is subjected.

In the artistic sectionWe have Marco Checchetto with Mike Hawthorne, the two cartoonists from the collection that Zdarsky normally uses. It’s funny, but they have agreed on this staple, for, from my point of view, unify style and that both are capable of filling the other’s deficiencies in a way that presents a drawing standardized by the two, with a smooth stroke and nothing repeated. The significant difference is the color used in this staple, a brighter color, capable in some vignettes to change the color of our protagonist’s mask from a dark red to a dark orange, in order with the prison jumpsuit that is usually used in the United States. .

As a reader, it has been a dry braking to the precious main plot that Zdarsky was doing, a very noir-style story, with its shadow conspiracies, the redemption of the hero, and the rise of the villain. The scriptwriter makes a stop to fully immerse himself in an event that if the core miniseries is followed, it is seen that the most famous groups of the house of ideas and the individual characters of the first row are involved, it is not necessary to put the devil of Hell’s kitchen because I don’t think there is much “play” in an event of this size, the character does not have powers of a great level that pose a threat to knull and his symbiotes. You can purchase “Daredevil No. 19” here.