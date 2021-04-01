Daredevil 17. Murdock’s plans rarely go the way he thought

We come to the celebration of Daredevil’s trial for the murder of Leo Carraro, the parties are ready to fight. Panini Comics takes us through the courthouse doors to sit next to the dock.

John “Hannibal” Smith, the leader of Team A, said repeatedly: “I love that the plans go well”. The then mercenary at the service of those most in need of justice did not stitch without a thread and was a master when it came to drawing any ruse. Like Matt Murdock / Daredevil, he would need intensive classes to improve what he is greener in, that things sometimes turn out as he has previously raised. Without a doubt, one of the main causes of its failures is found in the large number of factors and interests that intervene in most situations. We are not talking about vulgar thugs or a clumsy US Army Colonel.

And it is that dealing with superheroes, gangster villains, a plethora of lawyers and any random element that may arise is not a trivial matter when it comes to getting away with it. Here all that comes into play and if we also hurry other personal issues, such as a double of yourself appearing as a cliffhanger in the previous episode and being your delinquent brother Mike Murdock, whom Zdarsky recovered in the recent Annual that was published in the Spanish installment number 14. But if nothing ends up happening as we expected, the route to which we aspired does not have much reason to be either. With other cards on the table, it is time to make different decisions.

It is clear that this stage of Daredevil is not going to be more of the same, it has not been at any time. He walks with a firm step to offer us situations never seen before without losing sight of the essence of the character. He has gone through a descent into hell and a new reconstruction, to find redemption and accept the blame. Murdock’s pride has needed to find a new mold, to surround himself with imperfect supporters, like himself, with doses of friendship even ill-received but always well-intentioned. Help after all, what we need from those close to us in those moments when getting up costs horrors.

Chip Zdarsky has become the captain of a ship who knows the course perfectly, holds it firmly, triangulates his position looking at the sky but does not declare the position by radio, saves it, custody to go leaving one surprise after another, revelation after revelation. On the verge of reaching the 25th installment USA keeps us with our soul on edge, eager to read the next installment, even with the one who writes these lines following the American edition for pure hype. Thank you Chip for making me enjoy myself as a True Believer.

For this episode we have the collaboration of Mike Hawthorne, who will help Marco Checchetto (the other great culprit, along with the numbers that Jorge Fornés drew, of the great stage that we live in Daredevil) in future installments without replacing him as a regular cartoonist, despite that its production does not allow the Italian to remain month by month in the title regularly. Hawthorne is more than enough in office and leaves us some very remarkable scenes in which he reflects the atmosphere that is breathed in Hell’s Kitchen

It can be very difficult to do a monthly review on a staple of only 24 pages, but in Cinemascomics we have not missed a single month of this Daredevil since Zdarsky began his journey.

The feeling, of course, has not been one of boredom, on the contrary, words flow easily when it comes to praising this outstanding stage that we strongly recommend that it have a prominent place in your collection. If you could not get hold of the first staples, now you have the opportunity to get hold of the Marvel Premiere that compiles the first five US issues and thus give it the opportunity it deserves.

Qualification: : Daredevil 17

Url: Panini comics

Author : Chip Zdarsky, Mike Hawthorne

Number of pages : 24

Description : Daredevil’s Verdict! Back to red. For how long? As Hell’s Kitchen recovers, its citizens search for someone to hold accountable. Meanwhile, Kingpin, now a hero in the eyes of his neighbors, launches a new company, with a dangerous ally.

