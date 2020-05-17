Pay close attention to the recipe that we will show you next, since when you finish trying it, you will want to repeat this rich and very easy recipe once again, so, start taking note now!

There is nothing similar like filling our palates with flavor, and what better way than to do it in a completely healthy way for our body. Believe it or not, it is possible, you just have to check this recipe.

Strawberry mousse without sugar, gluten or oven

Ingredients:

150 ml of skimmed milk.

2 large eggs.

85 grams of sweetener.

4 tablespoons of agar agar powder.

50 grams of rice flour.

Fruit juice of half a lemon.

500 grams of strawberries.

250 grams of light cream cheese.

Process:

Start beating the eggs together with 15 grams of sweetener, until they have doubled their appearance and look somewhat fluffy, then gradually add the flour while making movements to wrap the mixture. While you are doing all this you must preheat the oven to around 160 ° C.

The second step is to place the dough in a mold that can be disassembled, when finished, take the mixture into the oven for an estimated time of 7 to 10 minutes, or until it is ready.

Then take half of the strawberries, cut them into small pieces and add them in a bowl together with the lemon juice and what is left over from the sweetener, when finished let it rest for 5 minutes.

The next step is to divide the strawberries that you had reserved in half, in order to bring them to the edge of the mold. Then begin to beat the skimmed milk together with the cream cheese and when finished, keep the mixture in the refrigerator.

The next thing to do is to crush the strawberry mixture with the lemon juice to a thick consistency, when this happens you must add it in a pot together with the agar agar powder and let it cook for about 8 minutes. After the time, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool down.

At the end you can take the cream cheese out of the fridge, and then mix it with the strawberry and lemon mixture. When you notice that it has completely cooled, you can pour the mixture on the cake, and then put it in the refrigerator for four hours.

After the time, start unmolding it and delight yourself with a mousse without sugar, gluten, or oven.

