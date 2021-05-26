Darder will miss the opening day of Primera due to suspension

05/26/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Sergi darder He will not be against Alcorcón on the last day of the Segunda league or in the opening session of the Primera next season. So it will be after the Competition Committee has decided to sanction him two matches for saying, presumably, “I shit on your grandmother & rdquor; to the referee De la Fuente Ramos.

The Committee’s punishment corresponds “for attitudes of contempt or disregard towards the referees & rdquor ;, which stipulates between two and four sanction matches. Darder was sent off in the final leg of the match against Tenerife and he already defended himself later to his disbelief at the action.

“I feel very helpless. When there was little left for the end, I said aloudto ‘he’s laughing at us’, in reference to the Tenerife goalkeeper and their constant wasting of time. To my surprise, the referee has come to me and has decided to expel me. When I asked him why, he told me it was for telling him ‘I shit on your grandmother’. That’s not true & rdquor ;, argued the one from Artà.

“I have not said this at any time, and I hope that, taking advantage of the fact that there is no public, the audio of my words can be found and the error corrected so that I can help my teammates in the last game of the season & rdquor ;, he added. Unfortunately for him, the club has not been able to deny his version.

“We consider it a great injustice, a flagrant mistake by the referee. He did not say that, but we have not been able to prove it & rdquor ;, he assured Jose Maria Duran today in a ceremony at the RCDE Stadium.