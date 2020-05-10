Darby Allin is the first participant of the Ladder Match Casino in Double or Nothing

AEW announced that Darby Allin is the first participant of the Ladder Match Casino in Double or Nothing on May 23.

Your first entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is the relentless @DarbyAllin! Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/BvkdRPWAWx – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 10, 2020

The winner of the match will receive a future match for the AEW World Championship.

Darby Allin is one of the young promises of AEW, Allin reached the semifinals in the TNT Championship Tournament, but fell to The American Nightmare, Cody.

During this year, Darby Allin has a record of 5 wins against 3 losses according to the latest ranking published on the official All Elite Wrestling page.

Allin is in the top 5 of the 2020 men’s ranking:

Jon Moxley 9-1 (AEW world champion)

Cody Rhodes 8-1

Lance Archer 4-0

Kenny Omega 4-0 (AEW Tag Team Champion)

Broddie lee 4-0

Darby Allin 4-0

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Billboard

Fight for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie lee

Final of the TNT Championship Tournament

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (the winner will have a match for the AEW World Championship)

Darby Allin vs. Unannounced fighter

Individual combat

MJF vs. Jungle boy

