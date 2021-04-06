Daphne from Bridgerton is in a relationship with Pete Davidson

As for future plans for the couple, the Us Weekly source said that Pete intends to visit Phoebe. “He hopes to visit her for her next birthday.“The source pointed out. That means the trip will be on or around April 17. The actress is for turning 26 years old.

Of course, rumors of an affair remain only speculative for now, but the couple is keeping busy. Phoebe will soon premiere the second season of Bridgerton, as well as the upcoming film The Color Room, while Pete to star in latest Suicide Squad movie, which opens in theaters this summer.

On the other hand, Pete shared some exciting news with TikTok, revealing that he bought his own home. Previously, he shared a house with his mother.