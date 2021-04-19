Dany Torres is eliminated from ‘Survivor México’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

This Sunday, ‘Survivor México’ experienced an intense night of expulsion, where two actresses faced each other in a very interesting battle, in which boxer Daniela Torres was on the side of the Jaguares and the actress appeared on the side of the Falcons. Bella de la Vega.

A tough dispute was the one faced by both women, where after being nominated by their tribes, they had to face a battle that involved physical and psychological wholesale wear, where balance played a fundamental role.

The duel between Daniela Torres and Bella de la Vega, consisted of going up to different platforms, each time reducing them in order for them to lose their balance, since they had to hold a ball on a base without it falling.

And in one of the most unexpected battles, it was the actress Bella de la Vega who again prevailed in an elimination duel by defeating the boxer Daniela Torres, where she simply showed that she had a better balance and mastery of the event.

Finally, Daniela fell unexpectedly with it, the Jaguares team has lost two elements due to battles with the 40-year-old actress, who has shown enormous potential to face duels for extinction.