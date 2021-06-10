Dante’s Divine Comedy will float among the stars

MEXICO CITY

Italian epic poet Dante goes to heaven … again.

Dante, Italy’s greatest poet, divided his monumental Divine Comedy into three parts: Hell, Purgatory, and Paradise. The allegory representing the journey of the soul to God is one of the most influential literary works in the world.

Now, a copy of the complete Divine Comedy, microinscribed in sheets of a titanium and gold alloy, will be sent to space and it will be left there to float in the sky, among the stars about which Dante wrote.

The last word in each of the three parts is “stelle” (stars), including the famous final line that defines God as “the love that moves the sun and the other stars.”

We knew that this year there would be many special editions of the Divine Comedy coming out for the 700th anniversary of his death and we wanted to do something totally different, “said Giorgio Amaroli, director of Scripta Maneant, a high-level art publishing house in Bologna.

Dante Alighieri, often called the “supreme poet”, lived in the Republic of Florence and his writings helped establish Tuscan as the standardized Italian language. He was exiled for political reasons and died in Ravenna in 1321.

For the spatial project, two sheets of 29 centimeters (cm) by 43 cm and folded in four, in the shape of an accordion, will be inscribed with the complete poem of about 14,200 lines that contain about 32,000 words.

The leaves will be sent on a Soyuz mission from the Baikonour cosmo drome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station in the fall. One will be launched into space, the other will be signed by the astronauts and back to Earth in 2022.

A facsimile of the second sheet will be part of a large-format printed version of the Comedy and will be sold as a limited and numbered edition of 700 copies, for the number of years that have passed since Dante’s death.

The Soyuz folks told us that a paper version wouldn’t last long in space, so they suggested the titanium-gold alloy, “Amaroli said, adding that the prototype had been sent to Kazakhstan for inspection.

Amaroli said that he was inspired for the project in Canto 22 del Paraíso, when Dante stands among the vastness of the spheres of heaven and the planets, he looks down at the earth and is surprised by its smallness.

The special delivery to the space will cost the publisher more than 150,000 euros and the books will cost about 6,000 euros each, Amaroli said.

