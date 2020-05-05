Maestro Dante Henrique Mantovani is again in the presidency of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte). Two months after his resignation, he returned to office. The appointment appears in a publication of the official diary, from Monday, 4th, signed by the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto.

Conductor Dante Mantovani returns to the presidency of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte), after being exonerated in March.

Photo: Reproduction / Official Gazette / Estadão

Mantovani was dismissed on the same day, March 4, when Regina Duarte took over Special Secretariat for Culture under President Jair Bolsonaro. The maestro’s first appointment had been on November 4 of last year, when the pianist was exonerated Miguel Angelo Oronoz Proença.

Controversies

Specialist in Political and Legal Philosophy, Master of Linguistics, Dante Mantovani maintains a YouTube channel, where he makes videos about music and answers questions from his followers.

In some of these contents, he makes statements that raise questions. One of the most emblematic occurred when the conductor said that “rock activates drugs, which activates free sex, which activates the abortion industry, which activates Satanism”. In an interview with state, he defended the Rouanet law and said that Bolsonaro values ​​art “as never before in the country”.

Dante Mantovani, president of Funarte

Photo: YouTube Play / Estadão

Another controversy occurred when Funarte released an announcement to announce the Support Award for Music Bands. The document drew attention for banning the participation of some types of bands, including rock.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.