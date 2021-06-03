Dansby Swanson hits his 10th home run of 2021 and reaches 500 major league hits

The shortstop of the Braves from Atlanta, Dansby swanson, hit his 10th home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), the same with which he reached 500 hits in his professional career.

Through the game Braves vs Washington Nationals, Dansby swanson He continued with the good offensive present in the season and punished Patrick Corbin with a tremendous homer with which he could reach the undisputed 500 for life in the Ggreat leagues.

In the sixth inning, Corbin made a mistake by leaving a slider in the power zone of Swanson and he did not miss the opportunity to hit his # 10 home run and # 500 hit in the MLB, all that in six seasons with the Braves from Atlanta.

That record-breaking home run of Dansby swanson reached 440 feet and reached the stands at 107.3 miles per hour, a hit that shows that added to Ronald Acuña Jr. and company, he is also decisive for the Braves on the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

From 2016 to 2021, this shortstop of the Braves has been a covered rooster for this organization, contributing positive things and hits for this team in the MLB, so much so that extremely fast he has 500 hits in his career.

Added to those 500 hits, Swanson has 60 homers, 252 RBIs and a .248 lifetime average in Big leagues, all these records with the Braves.