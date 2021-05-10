Danone Nations Cup 2021 World Final canceled

05/04/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

sport.es

Faced with the current crisis in our society caused by COVID 19, the priority of the Danone Nations Cup is to protect the health and safety of all tournament participants, parents, supporters, workers, volunteers and partners. After conversations with the main authorities at the local and global level, and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the organizing committee of the tournament has decided to cancel the World Final of the Danone Nations Cup 2021 as well as all adjacent tournaments, the solution safer to continue guaranteeing the well-being of all.

In addition, after the evolution of the health crisis in our country, the Danone Nations Cup Spain has in turn decided to cancel local competitions to resume the tournament in 2022. “Our priority has always been the health of the boys and girls who compete each year, as well as their families. During the health crisis we have been evaluating the different options, following the indications of the local and international health authorities, as well as the Spanish football organizations, and that is why we have decided to also cancel local competitions in our country & rdquor ;, he explains Carlos Bosch, coordinator of the Danone Nations Cup in Spain.

The DNC is, today more than ever, committed to children around the world, preparing alternatives so that, despite the situation, young people continue to play sports and learn healthy lifestyle habits. In this sense, hand in hand with its partners and ambassadors, the competition will continue to promote sport as a positive tool, encouraging the little ones to become agents of change for the benefit of society with commitments that include initiatives such as:

In March of this year, the official ball of the Danone Nations Cup was launched together with Decathlon Kipsta. For every balloon sold, a child will have access to clean water through the Watering Minds project. For now, the ball is only available in Western Europe, but the aim is to expand the operation to the key markets for the Danone Nations Cup and Decathlon Kipsta.

Donation of 1% of the total budget of the competition to the COMMON GOAL COVID-19 fund to have an immediate impact on vulnerable communities around the world, as well as to support initiatives that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Nations United through soccer.