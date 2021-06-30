Danny’s Cross Georgia After Leaving Heavy Rain in South Carolina

Danny dissipated Tuesday morning over central Georgia after making landfall Monday afternoon as a tropical storm off the coast of South Carolina.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to Tuesday’s 5 a.m. ET bulletin, the latest issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Danny’s remnants were 95 miles east-southeast of Atlanta, Georgia.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour, and it was moving in a west-northwest direction at a translation speed of 17 mph.

There are no warnings or surveillance in force.

The remnants of Danny are expected to continue moving west-northeast toward Alabama on Tuesday and its winds will continue to weaken over the next two days.

This Tuesday, the remnants of the system will produce 1 to 3 inches of rain in western and northern Georgia and northern Alabama.