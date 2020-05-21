By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/20/2020 7:50 pm

Danny Trejo He has had a rather complex life. During his youth, he was imprisoned several times, but he managed to turn his situation around in the 80s. Now, at 76 years of age, Trejo has participated in movies like Con Air, Heat, Sons of Anarchy, Desperado, Breaking Bad, Spy Kids, From Dusk Till Dawn, Predators and next Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Trejo He is not someone outside of video games, as he previously lent his voice in Grand Theft Auto Vice: City, Fallout: New Vegas and Call of Duty: Black Ops. In fact, the star of Hollywood He is also a big fan of Animal Crossing, and in a very short time we will show off your island in New Horizons.

Trejo will show his island of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the podcast Animal Talking, presented by Gary Whitta, ex-videogame journalist and screenwriter of The Book of Eli and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

ANIMAL TALKING BREAKING NEWS! Starting in June @OfficialDannyT will be our new #AnimalCrossing correspondent, taking us around his island and introducing us to all his animal friends! You are going to love this. Thanks to @Ekanaut @pandamusk for the art 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vovxtzpWf5 – Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 19, 2020

“LAST MINUTE NEWS FROM ANIMAL CROSSING! Starting in June, Danny Trejo will be our Animal Crossing correspondent, giving us a tour of his island and introducing us to all his animal friends. You are going to love this. ”

Trejo she is not the only celebrity who has shown her love for Animal Crossing. Just last month, the actor Elijah Wood not only boasted being a fan of this popular franchise of NintendoHe also spent time with an in-game fan and even visited his island.

Source: Gary Whitta

Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed

