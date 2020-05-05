Under the direction of Brett Harvey and with interviews with other figures of the show, this documentary tells the story of Danny Trejo’s redemption

Danny Trejo presented this Tuesday the trailer for “Inmate # 1: The Rise of Danny Trejo“, a documentary film to be released digitally next July 7th and that it reviews the turbulent life of this Latin actor who went through all kinds of hells before becoming a movie star.

Under the direction of Brett Harvey and with interviews with other figures of the show like Michelle Rodríguez, Cheech Marin or Robert Rodríguez, this documentary tells the story of vital redemption of “Machete”(2010).

Problems with the law, drug addictions, robberies, violence, and more than a decade in and out of prison marked the youth of this emblematic actor, who is especially loved by the Hispanic community.

“I made a promise to myself,” says Trejo at one point in the trailer.

“‘Try to do good.’ And I became drug counselor“He added about the turn that changed his life.

With films like “Desperado” (1995), “Heat” (1995), “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996), “Con Air” (1997) or the aforementioned “Machete”, this performer with a fearsome appearance made a name for himself in Hollywood while trying to imitate past mistakes by helping the community.

“If you do wrong, they catch you. It’s that simple (…). There is no easy path: you have to work hard, ”an actor who in his community work with young people tries to send the message that they stay“ on the margins of drugs and alcohol ”and that they consider Efe in 2016 “Education as the key to everything”.

Trejo has not only succeeded in acting but has also entered other fields such as hospitality with his Mexican food restaurant Trejo’s Tacos.

“Today Danny Trejo is moderate, kind and probably one of the kindest people you will ever meet. But it was not always like this, “said the producer of the documentary, Adam Scorgie, when the project was announced last year.

Growing up on the hard streets of Pacoima (California, USA), he was raised and guided by his uncle, a drug addict and a thief. At 12 years old (Trejo) he had tried heroin. At 15 he entered prison for the first time. At 23, he was sentenced to (the prison) in San Quintín for selling a $ 30,000 bag of heroin to an undercover agent, “he said.

With information from EFE