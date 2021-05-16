Danny Santana is burning her down in the minor leagues

The dominican Danny santana is on fire in the minor leagues with the Boston Red Sox in what is his rehabilitation in the face of MLB.

Santana was signed in the middle of the Spring Trainigng in order to be sent to the Minors and shortly after be called up to the big team. Santana, who is supposed to be in rehab, seems ready, hitting 364. with 2 homers, 5 RBIs and 8 hits in 22 at-bats.

Performance of our players on Saturday’s day at #MiLB ⚾️: Danny Santana (@ DannySantana39) #DirtyWater 4-1, 2CA, HR (1), 2RBI (3), BB, SO, .333Avg. Playing LF with @WooSox (AAA). He has a 22-8 rehab 6J, 4CA, 1H2, 2HR, 5RBI, 3BB, 1BR, .364Avg / 1,105 OPS. pic.twitter.com/1Co5x1n8Cc – Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) May 16, 2021

Notably Santana can play in any position both in the box and in the outfield as well as in the box, Red Sox They have Kike Hernández with that role, but it is worth adding a bat like Danny Santana, who in 2019 was the best bat of the Texas Rangers.

In some 130 sold-out games in 2019, Danny santana he hit 283. with 28 home runs, 81 RBIs, 25 BBs, 21 stolen bases and 134 hits.