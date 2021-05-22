Danny Santana debuted with a beautiful home run with the Red Sox

The dominican Danny santana debuted with a beautiful home run in his first game with the Boston Red Sox on the MLB.

Through the game of Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, Santana showed he is ready to stay on the big team by hitting a hit from right field that turned into a home run, his first hit and first home run in that uniform.

Here the video:

First game with his new team and Danny Santana already connected HR. 💥 #MLBDominicana 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/iQcgAPjMun – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 22, 2021

On top of that, Campocorot Xander Bogaers teamed up with Danny santana to execute a good catch and a great reach from the Dominican to complete the play. Here the video:

🗣YYY OUT! 🗣

Xander Bogaerts and Danny Santana team up on a good defensive play. #MediasRojas pic.twitter.com/nc8O52nTl3 – Boston Red Sox (@RedSoxBeisbol) May 22, 2021

Santana can play in any position both in the box and also in the outfield as well as in the box, Red Sox They have Kike Hernández with that role, but it doesn’t hurt to add a bat like Danny Santana’s, who in 2019 was the best bat of the Texas Rangers.

In some 130 sold-out games in 2019, Danny santana he hit .283 with 28 homers, 81 RBIs, 25 BBs, 21 stolen bases and 134 hits.