Footballer Danny Rose was upset by the decisions the Premier League is making.

Danny Rose. Newcastle United

Photo:



PA Images

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 20, 2020, 02:06 p.m.

After approving the return to training in England in the midst of the pandemic situation, the left back of Tottenham on loan to Newcastle, Danny Rose, criticized the authorities and fans who think of the return to competition without thinking about the players .

“People suggest that we should go back to soccer, like we are guinea pigs or lab rats … I can imagine people at home saying that if we make so much money we can go back … I wonder if it’s worth it. I could risk potentially my health for entertaining people and to be honest I don’t want it, “Rose said after new cases of covid-19 positive players in the Premier League were known.

It must be remembered that during the return to training, in the first medical tests carried out on the players of the clubs, six new cases of soccer players infected with the new coronavirus were discovered in three different clubs, among which are Burnley and Watford.

Given the measures the Premier seeks to finish the league in the shortest possible time, Rose is one of the athletes who has opposed the soon return of football in England, the Newcastle footballer suggested that you should first experiment with the first phase of training, to later analyze a possible return to competition.

