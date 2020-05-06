The time he has to spend in quarantine has not been heavy for Danny Rivera. At home in the country, he is spending more hours on treasured habits in his routine: reading, writing, reflecting.

For the interpreter, the break with the daily activity to which we are accustomed can be very sobering. In your case, these moments in social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic promote self-knowledge from a new perspective.

“When you start living at home only, that you don’t have to go out, you suddenly understand that the role of the house is not just to protect yourself from the cold or give you a roof. Suddenly you realize that it is a great universe. This is why the concept of home is so vital to human beings. The house is not a structure, just an architecture. Suddenly you realize that it is a space in which the need to feel it, to share it, is the true reason for being ”, he commented in a telephone interview.

It will be from home that the singer will connect with his audience virtually to offer a mini concert as a gift to mothers on their day. The appointment will be on Sunday, at 6:00 p.m. through the Facebook and Instagram pages of Vaquería Tres Monjitas, Plaza las Américas and Plaza del Caribe, as announced on their Facebook page.

In the midst of this reality facing the country, after more than 40 days of social isolation, the interpreter will try to serve as a companion. The recital, entitled “Songs and hymns of life for my mother”, will be structured as a discussion with the public about himself and his mother.

“She was the evangelical mother who wanted her son to sing only hymns of praise. I will sing songs that she always liked, that belong to our romantic folk song. I explain to people who my mom was, what she liked, what she was like, ”he said.

Rivera recognizes that although he will not be able to see the public, the connection will be alive because there are many people in need of feeling and living that which only music offers.

Imagine, that in those moments that I will be singing there will be a sick mother in quarantine who cannot see her son. A single mother watching television because she has no other way to have fun and is there alone on Mother’s Day. Those stories are constantly being seen and then the dimension of the maternal role takes on a gigantic proportion that is immeasurable ”he indicated.

On Sunday, the public can expect Rivera to perform songs that have become favorites in his repertoire such as “Madrigal” and “Bajo un palmar.”

