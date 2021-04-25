Danny Ramírez (‘Falcon’) talks about his future at Marvel

Danny Ramirez, secondary of gold in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘from Disney + and Marvel Studios, it could be very important in the MCU. The comics that will prepare you for the series Where does the series fit in the MCU timeline?

Nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is randomly placed, especially the secondary characters who may not participate much in the action now, but who will have to be followed closely in the future. And that includes one of the most recent to appear in the series: Joaquin Torres, Sam Wilson’s ally in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘, interpreted by Danny Ramirez. The character has sparked much speculation among fans after a moment in the fifth episode of the Disney + series, where he appears to “inherit” a superhero element from one of the protagonists. Does that mean that he could become a full-fledged superhero in the future? Maybe on the big screen?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, he tried to escape this question that many viewers already ask. “I think I’m losing you, I don’t hear the question,” he joked, and that only makes one thing clear to us: the last episode of the season is going to reveal something important about his character and his future in the franchise. For now, what Ramírez says is that he would love to work with Anthony Mackie, with whom he has great chemistry:

“Well Sam is my first answer, it would be amazing to team up with him. I’ve read a lot of fan theories and I think I would have a lot of fun working with Tom Holland. You know, a scene together. Together it would be quite fun I think. I think it would be quite dynamic. I would love to work with him across the board. I think Benedict Cumberbatch is a phenomenal actor to work with. Tom Hiddleston. There are so many phenomenal actors in MCU that I think any way to get involved in their stories, or in a scene with them, I would definitely seize the opportunity. “

In recent statements to ScreenRant he was a bit more playful with his statements, dropping that there might be a repair of certain wings: “I think that [Joaquín] he’s pretty good at fixing things, sure. He controls tech so I don’t think he has too much trouble repairing whatever he has to repair in whatever condition they are in. I think he’ll have a good time, too. ”

