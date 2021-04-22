Danny Ramirez excited about his future in the MCU but knows nothing

The last broadcast episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, penultimate in the series, clearly seeded towards the idea that Joaquin Torres could at some point become the second Falcon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is nothing that has been officially announced, but at least the seed has been sown, and it will be necessary to see when Marvel Studios decides to reap its fruits.

In a new interview they have asked the actor directly Danny ramirez for the last chapter of the series, and for that future potential that has been opened. The person in charge of giving life to Lieutenant Joaquin Torres in the UCM is excited by the door that is opening, but at the same time he recognizes that he does not know too many details.

Ramirez was asked about the moment in episode 5 in which Sam Wilson left Torres damaged Falcon wings after Falcon and Bucky’s battle with US Agent. Advancing on the continuity of his character, Ramirez comments on Torres’ repair skills, an idea that they already let us drop in the first episode of the series.

I think he’s pretty good at fixing things, sure. You know the technology, so I think you will not have too much trouble to repair what you have to repair in the state you are I think you will have a good time. You will have a good time.

In the interview, they comment on the possibility that this series has a second season – something that would not be very unreasonable according to the vice president of production and development of Marvel Studios Nate Moore – to see Torres assume the mantle as the new Falcon. Without revealing anything, Ramirez acknowledges that he does not know too much about the future, that they tell you the least and that you are even watching the episodes when they are released because they have not given you the opportunity to see them before:

I’m curious, just like you, to know where they will go. Because I’ve been told the absolute minimum of what I need to know. Even as the episodes launch, I’m watching them for the first time, which is really exciting. I guess I’ll know the answer better after watching episode 6.

We do not know if Ramirez knows more than he wants or can tell, but given the new line in which the UCM is headed, it seems logical to think that we will see the debut of Falcon II sooner rather than later.

Via information | Screen Rant (1) (2)