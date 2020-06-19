That ’70s Show: Danny Masterson to Face Abuse Charges | Reform

Actor Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003, and will face three counts of rape and a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison if convicted, Variety reported.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office disclosed that Masterson was placed under arrest Wednesday morning, and that he was released on a $ 3.3 million bond.

The That ’70s Show star was singled out for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December 2001; of raping another woman, 28, in April 2003; and of sexually abusing another woman, 23, at her home in the Hollywood Hills between October and December 2003.

On September 18 there will be a reading of charges; Celebrity attorney Tom Mesereau said in a statement that he will fight the allegations. « Mr. Masterson is innocent and we trust that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have an opportunity to testify, » the legal defender said.

« Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these almost 20-year-old allegations are suddenly leading to the filing of charges, but they and their family are comfortable knowing that, ultimately, the truth will come out. «

The celebrity has been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department since late 2016; Netflix fired him from the series The Ranch in December 2017 on allegations of alleged sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

The prosecutor’s office reported in the same way that in the recent accusations against Masterson two other cases were denied filing: in one of them, a woman alleged that he had raped her several times while allegedly living together in 2002, although the Prosecutors indicated that there was insufficient evidence.

The second statement, made by another woman who claimed that the artist had raped her twice, once at his house and once at hers, being unconscious, in August and September 1996, was rejected due to the statute of temporary limitations.

In August 2019, four women filed another class action lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, stating that they were sexually harassed and threatened in retaliation for going to the police.