Actor Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in ‘Those Wonderful 70s’, has been indicted by the Los Angeles District Attorney of raping three women in individual cases that occurred between 2001 and 2003. These three alleged crimes of which the interpreter is accused occurred in his own home.

Danny Masterson, in ‘The Ranch’

In addition, there were two more cases that District Attorney Jackie Lacey refused to press charges of sexual assault; one of them for insufficient evidence and the other based on the statute of limitations of the alleged crime, as recorded by TV Line. On September 18, Masterson’s charges will be read to determine whether he is guilty or not. In case it is, the actor faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

Fired from his latest series

One of Masterson’s last projects was the series ‘The Ranch’, on Netflix, where he served as executive producer and co-star alongside Ashton Kutcher. However, He was fired from the project in late 2017 after learning of the accusation of raping four women. in the early 2000s. His character Rooster Bennett said goodbye to viewers in the fifth season in a plot in which they threatened to leave the city, but at the start of the sixth it was discovered that he had died in a motorcycle accident. .

Following his dismissal, Masterson wrote a statement in which he was « very disappointed with Netflix’s decision to dismiss my character from ‘The Ranch.’ » The actor then stated his point of view: « From day one, I have denied the scandalous charges against me. The police investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined that they were without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, your innocence is presumed until your guilt is proven. However, in the current climate, it appears that you are presumed guilty the moment you are charged. «