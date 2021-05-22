Danny Masterson, star of the series’ That ’70s Show’, to be tried on three counts of rape

The Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered this Friday that the American actor Danny Masterson, known for playing Steven Hyde on the series’ That ’70s Show’, be tried on three counts of rape with use of force or intimidation, some facts that would have occurred almost 20 years ago, AP reports

The alleged rapes date back to 2001 and 2003. A woman identified as Christina B. testified that she had had a relationship with Masterson for five years when one night in 2001 she woke up being raped by the actor. Another victim, Jen B., testified that Masterson raped her at his home in 2003, while the third woman, N. Trout, said that the actor raped her one night in 2003 after he sent her a message telling her to come to his home. home.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, while his defense alleged that the sexual relations with the women were consensual. The lawyers insisted on discrepancies in the victims’ stories, which according to them would have been coordinated, and suggested that the prosecution is full of anti-religious prejudices against the Church of Scientology, of which both the actor and the three victims were or still are. members.

However, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo indicated that she considered the testimonies of the three women credible for the purposes of a preliminary hearing. In particular, Olmedo indicated that the fact that the Church of Scientology discourages its members from going to the Police “sufficiently explains to this course the hesitancy of these women” to report on alleged crimes.

Masterson, who has been out on bail since he was arrested in June of last year, will have to appear in court on June 7. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Source: RT