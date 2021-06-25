Danny Kingad demands rematch with Demetrious Johnson

Avenge his second professional loss to secure a rematch against the man who took away his undefeated. That seems to be the plan of number two in the flyweight rankings of ONE Championship, Danny kingad.

Kingad, member of the Team Lakay, expressed on social networks his desire to receive a new opportunity before the man whom many still consider the best fighter in the history of the division: Demetrious Jonhnson.

“One more chance!

I will definitely come back stronger. It has been almost two years since we fought and a lot has happened in our careers. I’m more than ready to fight DJ again.

Johnson defeated Kingad by unanimous decision in the ONE Championship: Century Part 1 to win the Grand Prix of the Flies and a title shot against the division monarch, Adriano Moraes.

Since that event, ‘Mighty Mouse’ suffered the first defeat due to the end of his career when he was knocked out in the second round by Moraes, while Kingad, number two in the ranking, was rediscovered with victory thanks to a unanimous decision against Wei Xie.

