Danny Kingad believes Demetrious Johnson has what it takes to capture the Flyweight belt at ONE on TNT 1

Having shared the cage of ONE Championship with Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson, The opinion of Danny kingad has considerable weight in the face of the return of Asian promotion to cable television in the United States with the ONE on TNT 1 this April 8.

On the card, Johnson will look to become the first ex-UFC of history to be crowned One, and for Kingad that is an existing possibility.

“It’s honestly a difficult pairing to consider,” said the number two in the ranking of the Flyweights to the ONE portal. “You cannot be completely sure who is going to win, but having faced both of them I can say that they are really strong. I think the difference between the two will come down to speed, and I’ve already seen how fast Demetrious Johnson is, both physically and mentally. I think that’s what makes it great. He is always one step ahead of the rest and thinks fast on his feet, to the point of knowing what you want to do even when you are only thinking about it.

Johnson, 34, won the Flyweight Grand Prix by defeating Kingad by unanimous decision in a match that featured the ONE Championship: Century – Part 1 in October 2019.

Although Kingad lost to Moraes in a more forceful way (a kill in the first round), the Filipino leans for ‘Mighty Mouse’ for the fight this Saturday.

“As I said, it is difficult to consider this fight, but if I were to choose I would say that DJ by unanimous decision, concluded.”

