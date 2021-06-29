Danny Green’s take on Ben Simmons’ bad season

The Philadelphia Sixer player, Danny green express his opinion about the low season of Ben simmon on the NBA.

In recent days they have been investigating what happens to Ben simmons, and why not only has he not improved his game, but is seen to have an offensive regression in these playoffs. Simmons Said it was in his own head, and his partner,Danny green, several days ago he dedicated an extensive explanation about Simmons.

Danny green essentially said that Simmons he needs to be pressured to venture into factors of the new game, or else he is not willing to risk doing so and be left with nothing.

Here the data:

You can tell Ben he’s the kind of kid if he’s not encouraged, if he’s not pressured or forced to, he’s not the type to take that risk. “