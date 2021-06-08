Danny Elfman scared flight attendants while composing the Batman soundtrack on a plane – Tomatazos

Something that often happens in creative professions is that the best ideas come to you at the most uncomfortable moments. There are people who have notebooks for those kinds of moments. Today most have their cell phone to help them in these situations. The real problem may come if you are a songwriter who likes to use a voice recorder for those kinds of situations and the awkward moment is a commercial flight.

Danny Elfman recently made an appearance on the “WTF” podcast and there he revealed that he began composing the iconic Batman soundtrack – 72%, by Tim Burton in the bathroom of a plane he took from London to Los Angeles when he returned from visiting the set of said movie. It all happened because the inspiration came when I was on that flight:

Inspiration came to me at the worst moment. On the way home, that thing got to me. And I was wondering what to do? I’m on a 747. How do I do this? I’m going to forget everything. I’m going to land and some fucking Beatles song is going to play, and I’m going to forget everything.

Fortunately, the composer was prepared. He brought a voice recorder with him, like those used by reporters, in case such a situation occurred while he was away from home. What he came up with was making frequent trips to the bathroom whenever an idea came to mind:

I started running to the bathroom to hum phrases and then returned to my seat, thinking and thinking. Ten minutes later, I had to go back to the bathroom. And then back to my seat and then back to the bathroom, because I couldn’t do it with this guy sitting next to me.

This coming and going is definitely not normal passenger behavior. As you can imagine, that was something that did not go unnoticed by the flight attendants on that particular flight, who they went to see, maybe if he was sick or it was some other type of situation, like something related to drugs:

Ten minutes later, I’m in the bathroom again and I open the door and this time there are three flight attendants, who are probably thinking: What the hell are you doing so often? You can’t snort that much cocaine. You can’t inject yourself that often. What are you doing there? And piece by piece I was composing the Batman soundtrack.

Definitely drugs could have seemed a reasonable answer, since it surely did not cross anyone’s mind that the crazy passenger who did not stop going to the bathroom was a composer in full creative frenzy. It is something that surely would not have been the first response to such a situation, but that is the way this world works. You never know who you share a seat with on an airplane. Sometimes he is crazy, sometimes he can be someone famous or something in between, as in this case.

Remember that not long ago the composer revealed why he is not a fan of this particular work:

He was terribly unhappy with the Batman version. They did it to the old school where you do the composition and hand it over to the “professionals” who move things around and assemble it. And the assembly was really shaky in those years. We recorded on three channels of audio: right, center and left, and basically they took the channel out of the center completely. He was not careful. I’ve had a lot of soundtracks playing great action scenes that really enhance the scene. And at the end of Batman, I realized that I could have the orchestra play anything. I was able to score the tape with some percussion, a harmonica, and a banjo because all you hear is some percussion hitting at the important moments, but you can’t really hear what the orchestra is doing.

