Danny Elfman has never liked how Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ uses his music

In 1989 Tim Burton not only did he consecrate himself directing Batman, also achieved a milestone at the box office and made the superhero the most popular character of the moment. From the film starring Michael Keaton the fame of the vigilante was consolidated with the most prolific story on screen; one that goes up to The batman from Matt reeves and the crossover that will host The Flash, with Keaton’s version alternating with that of Ben affleck. A fundamental element of the success of this first cinematic Batman was its musical theme, composed of Danny elfman. A melody forever associated with the character, towards which however this musician has mixed feelings.

Elfman also provided the soundtrack for Batman returns in 1992 and Batman: The Animated SeriesBut when it came to the founding film, he was not very satisfied. The reason? The mix of sound that this had, which would have drowned out his compositions and prevented them from sounding as they should sound. As explained in the Premier Guitar podcast, it was “Reasonably happy” with his work, but this changed when Batman had to undergo a series of dubbing that balanced the music with dialogue and sound effects.. “I was terribly unhappy with how they dubbed Batman”, he assured.

“They did it old-school, so you made the score and handed it over to the ‘professionals’ (…) This kind of dubbing was really awkward in those years. We recorded on three channels (right, center and left) and basically they took the center channel out of the music completely. ” This decision was due to give greater emphasis to incidental sound effects, and “No care was put into it”. “I’ve had a lot of scores on great action scenes that intensified the scene. At the end of the dubbing of Batman I realized that I could have made the orchestra play anything. “

“I could have composed the film with percussion, a harmonica and a banjo, because all you hear are percussion hits in the big moments, and you don’t hear what the real orchestra does.” Elfman’s disappointment ended up serving him in his future as a songwriter: “That was my first lesson on how so-called pros can take a movie soundtrack and make it easy for them; putting it aside and focusing on other aspects such as dialogues ”. Beyond Elfman’s discomfort and the difficulties of music to be heard, its power was such that it is still constantly on the ears of many people.