Danny Elfman explains why he despises his work on Batman – Tomatazos

The musical part of a tape can become the most memorable and transcendent aspect of it. The compositions not only help to create the environment and familiarize the viewer with the narrative of what they are observing, they also work to introduce us to certain characters and even describe them from a different perspective than the visual. A great melody carries a whole story and even the weight of a movie so it is one of the aspects that we should least take for granted whether we are creators or observers.

When we talk about superheroes, the melodies that accompany these characters become indispensable to support the psychology of the same or the specific moment in which they are within their hero path. This association is not uncommon then, and although in some cases we have seen the character on the big screen more than once, with another actor, director and style, there is always a composition that stands out over another.

In case of Batman it is especially interesting because it has had several appearances in film and television, of which the great majority can be quickly associated with its respective music. However, Danny Elfman’s work in Batman – 72%, directed by Tim Burton, is considered the most outstanding for rescuing the dark aspects of the character, working as a tribute and respecting the environment created by the director.

Although the success of the film starring Michael Keaton should be relevant to the composer, the truth is that for a long time the rumor that he was not satisfied with the final work was popular. Is it the attitude of a perfectionist? What was it that really bothered you? After many theories, Elfman is the one who reveals that he was disappointed and explained his reasons during an interview on the Premier Guitar podcast:

He was terribly unhappy with the Batman version. They did it to the old school where you do the composition and hand it over to the “professionals” who move things around and assemble it. And the assembly was really shaky in those years. We recorded on three channels of audio: right, center and left, and basically they took the channel out of the center completely.

The composer explains that this decision was made to make room for sound effects:

He was not careful. I’ve had a lot of soundtracks playing great action scenes that really enhance the scene. And at the end of Batman, I realized that I could have the orchestra play anything. I was able to score the tape with some percussion, a harmonica, and a banjo because all you hear is some percussion hitting at the important moments, but you can’t really hear what the orchestra is doing.

Elfman also recognized that that moment served as a lesson for him, where some would simply follow the easy path and serve them without any commitment or respect for the work of others.

Of course, no one doubts the capabilities of Elfman, who has created more than 100 soundtracks for various projects. Specifically, the composer worked again with Burton on The Young Scissorhands – 91%, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83% and Dumbo – 47%. In addition, he has not completely distanced himself from superheroes as he also composed the soundtrack of Spider-Man – 89% and Spider-Man 2 – 93% for Sam Raimi, with whom he will work again on the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%.

