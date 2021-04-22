Danny Boyle presents: Trailer of ‘Creation Stories’, the hallucinogenic story of Alan McGee

With you the official trailer of ‘Creation Stories‘, a hallucinatory film that tells in depth the story of Alan McGee, a young Scottish musician who left school at 16 and who, against all odds, at 23, built a record label out of nowhere, Creation Records. His feat will forever change the history of British culture.

The record company will discover some of the most influential bands of the 80s and 90s, such as The Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine or Teenage Funclub, among others. A chance, when he missed the train, took him to a place where some strangers Oasis played. The Manchester group would become one of the most influential bands of all time.

In its soundtrack, of course, a good number of songs from Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Funclub, My Bloody Valentine, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Sex Pistols, David Bowie, Super Furry Animals, The Boo Radleys and Glasvegas, among others. .

Ewen Bremner (‘Trainspotting’) plays McGee in this biopic based on his autobiography that also features other performers such as Thomas Turgoose, Suki Waterhouse, Jason Flemyng, Jason Isaacs, among others.

Directed by Nick Moran (‘The Kid’) from a script written by Dean Cavanagh and Irvine Welsh, author and screenwriter of ‘Trainspotting’ (and its sequel), this British production has director Danny Boyle among its executive producers.

Like ‘Palm Springs’, the film will be released in our country through Movistar + by the hand of Twelve Oaks Pictures on May 15, being that a few weeks later it will be available for screening in cinemas upon request as well. than the aforementioned comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Millioti.

This will not be the only “direct premiere” of Movistar + in the month of May: The Spanish operator will also release in our country two other titles as long awaited as they are. ‘Burden‘May 1 and above all’Bill and Ted save the universe‘on May 7.

