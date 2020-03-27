Danny Ainge is one of the most authoritative people in the NBA and he wanted to send a message of calm and responsibility to everyone who is suffering the rigors of the global coronavirus pandemic. “I am feeling very well, without any symptoms. I am not scared, I go to the office and I dedicate myself to review documents and run on the tape while I watch movies. It is a terrifying scene and I am very sorry for the people who can lose their jobs I am concerned about the effects of this pandemic on the league industry, but not the disease itself, “said the owner of the Boston Celtics in words collected by Sports Yahoo.

March 17, 2020

