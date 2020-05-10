Danna Paola achieved almost two million “likes” with a recent topless photo (IG: dannapaola)

Singer and actress Danna Paola cshared with his followers in Instagram a daring photograph in which he posed topless.

With only a towel on my headDanna Paola showed her community on the social network, made up of more than 23 million followers, a moment of her privacy.

The interpreter of Sodium he posed in profile with his upper body naked and covering his chest area with his arms and hands.

In just a few hours your photograph achieved almost two million “likes” on the social network, where the publications of the interpreter usually have a great impact.

Danna Paola’s intimate photo on Instagram (IG: dannapaola)

In addition, Danna shared a mysterious message to accompany her topless photo and hinted that it was taken last year on a visit to the capital of Argentina.

“Buenos Aires – 19. It doesn’t work for everything, if you always ‘eyes that don’t see, heart that doesn’t feel’ I assure you that, sometimes, mouths that don’t kiss, a story that doesn’t end.”

It is not known exactly what Danna Paola meant by those words, but it is not the first time that the star of Elite raises doubts around you with your social media posts.

(Photo: Twitter)

Just a few days ago he wrote a tweet where he put a broken heart emoticon and part of an RBD song.

“I survive by pure anxiety, with the lump in my throat …”He commented last Wednesday without giving more details, so his followers immediately expressed concern about what might be happening to him.

At the end of April he also drew attention for a series of tweets where he spoke of a frustrated love.

In addition to sharing photos of his childhood on Instagram, on Twitter he shared the sad story behind his song. Two strangers.

(Photo: Twitter)

He explained that he was inspired by a very special person from whom he had to say goodbye in the middle of the rainy night just before traveling to Spain to record “Elite”.

“Today I remembered that with a photo and I smiled ... That person will always be special to me and that song would not exist without having your heart to pieces, and that today you love her so much and feel identified like this … “, he related. “Today we are two strangers with memories that return when it rains, in the air, tucked under the full moon.”

“I burst, I started crying, I couldn’t take it anymore, I hadn’t been singing that song since I wrote it and I left it there, and after a year, knowing that they had chosen it for the album, I thought I was strong and mature to omit which still did not heal “, he remembered about the moment when he had to record that song.

(Photo: Instagram)

But it was not only his Twitter posts that have attracted attention. On Instagram, there are several of his videos and photos that have generated a lot of comments around him.

For example, his recent makeover, where he wore the longest hair, styled in two pigtails and with a different color.

Or that photo in underwear in front of a mirror that served to share a message of self-acceptance with his followers.

(Photo: Instagram)

Mirrors destroy our minds... #LoveYourself ”, was the message he posted.

The image soon went viral, as Danna Paola showed her figure naturally and without filters, which was celebrated by her community. “Goddess”, “Beautiful”, “Perfect”, “Totally out of this world” or “Thank you for always being you, thank you for being the incredible, talented and happy girl!” were just some of the compliments she received after making that publication.

