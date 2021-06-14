Danna Paola’s emotional concert that everyone talks about

“People think that being in love is uploading photos to Instagram, showing off to your partner, when in reality what you have at home, for you being real, being honest, being a transparent person is the most valuable thing there can be,” he added during his concert on Sunday.

Her words join a series of messages of self-love that the singer has spread since the release of her album “KO” (Knock Out) earlier this year.

The day @dannapaola stops feeling his songs and transmitting so much to me, that day I stop being his fan. OMG, the way you feel the song in every verse. ♥ ️ DANNA PAOLA AT TIK TOK pic.twitter.com/iQqueamFil – 𝚈𝚊𝚑𝚒𝚛✨ (@soyyahirgil) June 14, 2021

In this album the Mexican narrated the experiences of heartbreak lived throughout her history and in the 11 songs that make up the material she expressed strong statements about self-love, self-respect and feminine strength.

Danna Paola began her artistic career when she was only 6 years old and has increased her international fame at great speed since she was part of the popular Netflix series “Elite” (2018).

The Spanish production gave him a global platform in the field of acting and opened the doors of popularity to show his music.