Danna Paola turns 25 and fans celebrate her | .

The singer and actress Danna Paola turns twenty-five years old on June 23, so his fans they adore her they celebrate her and she for her part shares Photographs of the day.

Since childhood the interpreter of Lucrecia in the Spanish series Elite She has captivated thousands of people and over the years has acquired even more admirers who adore her.

Thanks to your beauty, simplicity and talent it’s not difficult to fall in love with your personality because although sometimes it is usually very hard, it is what makes her where she is currently, consecrated as a professional in her career.

You could say that the singer Danna Paola she is one of the few actresses who despite her « short age » She has a twenty-year career, since she was very young she dabbled in the television and music industry.

Ok, I do not think so how quickly this quarter of a century arrived, crazy … very unexpected, epic, trembling, emotional and full of melodies that flood my head with all the experiences lived in my second home away from here, and today without much option to fly elsewhere, receive my return to the sun fully at the root where I was born without needing anything else. I am definitely very grateful, at peace, thoughtful and full of inner light that makes me blow out the candles this year with a sincere smile, and sure that I have built the woman I wanted so much to be, until now. ❤️ Thank you infinite for so many wishes, messages, calls, videos, letters, flowers, cakes, gifts, beautiful details, and so much love regardless of the distance. THANK YOU ! And if I am smiling with tears in my eyes, eating cake while I see the rain falling on my balcony, it is because … I’M 25 BITCH ✨ A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:56 PDT

Fortunately it is in one of the Best moments of his entire career, with his songs more than successful, an incredible concert tour that is about to resume.

Thank you for so much love you have no idea how happy you make me. That is why I also have a gift for you – Danna Paola (@dannapaola)

June 24, 2020

Their 25.1 million followers if not all yes a good percentage made comments congratulating her for his day and sending him many blessings which they do continuously.

On Twitter, the news of his birthday also became a trend and there are those who dedicate some nice words to him or share their photos in microblogging service.

