The actress and singer has shared with her followers how much fun she has with some friends at home during the confinement

Danna Paola, 24, recently moved to live alone and through her social networks she has shared some details of her home.

Through some photos and videos has allowed us to know details of your house, the kitchen being one of his favorite places, although he also enjoys his bedroom, his garden and his swimming pool.

Here we share some of the spaces that you most enjoy in your home during quarantine.

Kitchen

The kitchen was the first room that the actress of ‘Elite’ He shared with his followers, who wanted to show off how orderly he was thanks to a company that takes care of those details.

Through the material we could see how spacious and equipped their kitchen is, having everything they need to prepare a family dinner or with friends.

For the actress, this space is very important, as she is passionate about gastronomy, so it was essential for her that this place be spacious and orderly enough to be enjoyed.

Bedroom

Danna Paola has also taken us to know her room, which stands out for its gray and light tones. That’s where he does much of his video and photo shoots.

On one side of his bed he has two white bureaus, while the floor of the room is brown.

Living room

The room is another of the artist’s most liked spaces, to such a degree that from there she recorded the acoustic of the song ‘Sodium’ and he has made some lives with his followers.

The room stands out for the blue tones of its armchairs and its white cushions with sea details, like the stars.

At the top of one of the armchairs, he placed several paintings, which shows his great passion for art.

Yard

The interpreter of ‘Oye Pablo’ is a lover of spending time outdoors, so her home could not miss a large garden.

Through his photos he shows how much he enjoys the green areas of his home, frequently going out to sunbathe in a bathing suit.

Danna Paola also has a pool where she likes to cool off during the hot season.

Her house is so spacious that she decided to quarantine in the company of some friends, who have helped her to make the confinement more enjoyable.

Keep reading

Danna Paola is a very sexy gamer

The 5 best photos of Danna Paola in bikini

5 scandals in Danna Paola’s life

Danna Paola’s rock beginnings in photos

.