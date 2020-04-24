Danna Paola: they call her chubby when compared to Ester Expósito | INSTAGRAM

As we well know Danna Paola and Ester Expósito are undoubtedly two of the young promises if we talk about acting, in addition to having impacted with their unmatched beauty, however recently in a video where they appear together, the Mexican was called “chubby and gordi-good “

Danna Paola from a very young age has rebounded both in her musical and acting career, as the Netflix series “Elite” is quite famous and mostly followed by young audiences, where we can also appreciate the presence of the beautiful Spanish, Ester Expósito .

And as we well know, both Danna and Ester are figures of the show who have clearly gained quite a following on their social networks where they publish all kinds of content, from material from their artistic projects and, as expected, quite sensual images, photos of themselves in their everyday life, as even normal people do.

As recently the news that Expósito reached 20 million followers went viral, thanks to a sensual video where she appears dancing, missing out on having fun, with so many users following her, she already wins the race for great international personalities and almost reaching the Danna’s number.

Well, now the Mexican actress was compared to Hispaniola since in a video where they appear together, Internet users pointed out that Danna looks “fat” next to her friend Ester.

In this video you can see both beautiful actresses with very peculiar costumes, said clip is about a photo shoot for a magazine, it was recorded while the beautiful girls amusedly pose for the cameras, however the followers of the actresses quickly began to make their comments comparing the bodies of the young women.

To complete the session there was a change of wardrobe where they are shown in cocktail-style dresses, it was here that they did not stop commenting that said dress, did not favor her figure, they called her “fat woman”, among many other negative comments.

But obviously many fans of Danna came to her defense, objecting that they better not say that Esther looks scrawny next to Danna, “please check both legs, Danna has an excellent body, she does not ask Esther for anything”, “This is the body of Mexican women. Millions of times I prefer that dana have that much more sensual body than a skinny one without aesthetics ”and another one without a number of comments in favor of Danna Paola.

Clearly both women are very beautiful, it is also obvious that the European and Mexican physiognomies have no similarity and should not be compared to see who is more beautiful or who has a better body, both actresses are beautiful, each with their defining characteristics and There is no rivalry between them, on the contrary they are very good friends and the comments they make about them will not provoke any kind of enmity.

